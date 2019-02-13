Boys defeat Westwood

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team ended their regular season with a 59-55 win against Westwood in Sloan Feb. 8. The regular season ended with a record of 8-13 overall and 4-7 in conference

Leading scorer for A-W was Leighton Blake with 18 points from four three-point shots, two field goals, and two free throws. He also added one rebound, one assist, and one steal.

Nick Jacobs added 11 points to his career high total from two three-point shots and five field goals; two rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Aaron Hartman had nine points from three field goals and three free throws; seven rebounds, and three steals.

Reagan Frankl had eight points from one field goal and six free throws; eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block.

Carter Drent had eight points from three field goals and two free throws; four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Brendan Kroksh had three points from a three-point shot; four rebounds.

Colton Dennison had two points from a field goal; one block.

Chris Steffen had one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block.

AW 9 – 13 – 14 – 23 =59

WW 10 – 20 – 16 – 9 = 55

Team: 6 of 24 three-point shots, 10 of 23 field goals, 21 of 29 free throws, 10 offensive rebounds, 17 defensive rebounds, 11 assists, 12 steals, 4 blocks, 8 team fouls.