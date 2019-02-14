Henrich and Briggs advance to state wrestling tournament

Akron-Westfield wrestler senior John Henrich (160) and sophomore Jader Briggs (106) advanced to the state wrestling tournament by placing first in their division at the District meet held Feb. 9 at Sibley-Ocheyedan. The top two places advanced to state.

For Class 1A, the tournament begins in Des Moines Thursday, Feb. 14, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., for First Round and First Round consolations.

Henrich goes into the tournament as defending champion and remains undefeated at 160. At Districts, he won by fall against Seth Stamm of Woodbury Central and won by forfeit in his championship match. He earned 20 points for the team.

Briggs, appearing in his first state tournament, won his first round in the ultimate tie-breaker, 7-6, over Kevin King of South Central Calhoun. In the first place match he won by a 3-1 decision over Drayven Kraft of West Sioux. He earned 16 points for the team.

Placing third at Districts were Aydin Dicks at 126 and Taylor Heeren at 220.

Dicks lost his first round to Tristen Jessen of Woodbury Central by a 3-2 decision. In the second place match he faced Jessen again and lost by rule. In the match for third, he won by fall over Grant Smith of Sioux Central. He earned 10 points for the team.

Heeren won his first match by a 8-7 decision over Brian King of South Central Calhoun. In the match for first, he lost by fall to Nick Gaes of Alta-Aurelia and in the second place match he lost by a 5-2 decision to Easton Fleshman of West Lyon. He earned nine points for the team.

Overall, the team placed third with 55.0 points out of 16 teams. First place team was West Sioux with 138.5 points and second place was Woodbury Central with 85.0 points. Other teams competing were South Central Calhoun, East Sac County, Westwood, Alta-Aurelia, Hinton, West Lyon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Western Christian, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Kingsley-Pierson, Sioux Central, MVAOCOU, and Lawton Bronson.

The top two teams advanced to state duals Feb. 13 in Des Moines.