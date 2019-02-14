Berniece Breitbarth, Age 100

Berniece Breitbarth of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. Reverend Shawn Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Berniece’s name to Hospice of Siouxland and/or Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

Berniece Helene Borchers was born March 12, 1918 in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Bernard and Pauline (Barinsky) Borchers. She attended school in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1936. She attended Westmar College in Le Mars where she received her teaching certificate. Following college, she taught country school for 7 years.

She was united in marriage to Randall Breitbarth on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942 in Le Mars, Iowa. The couple farmed west of Le Mars, Iowa until 1973. Randall passed away October 21, 1985. In 2007, Berniece moved to an apartment in Le Mars. Most recently, she had been living at Park Place Assisted Living in Le Mars.

Berniece was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church – Preston Township, rural Akron, Iowa, where she had been active W.E.L.C.A. and taught Sunday school and Catechism for many years. Through the years, she enjoyed cooking, flower and vegetable gardening, watching birds and butterflies, and taking care of her cat, “Missy”. But most of all, she loved the times spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Gross of Brighton, Mich. and Greg (Julie) Breitbarth of rural Akron, Iowa; her grandchildren and great grandchldren: Todd (Lynda) Walker and their children, T.J. and Nathan; Cortnie (James) Montagne; Codie (Jeffrey) Keirsey and their son, Greyson; and Chase (Amanda) Breitbarth and their children, Alexis, Kennedy, Reagan, and Gage; her sister: Betty Williams of Omaha, Neb.; her brother in law: William Fleming of Eagen, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Pauline Borchers; her husband, Randall Breitbarth; her son in law: Jack Gross; and her in laws: Glen and Elenore Breitbarth, Vernon and Ruth Breitbarth, Johnnie Williams, Joan Fleming, and Delora and Gerald Schnier.