Wilma Mae Niven, Age 88

Wilma Mae Niven of Elk Point, South Dakota, formerly of Jefferson, South Dakota, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from noon until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Wilma Mae Joseph was born April 30, 1930 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of William and Helen (Pike) Joseph. She attended country school in Plymouth County and later school in Westfield.

She was united in marriage to James Niven on September 5, 1947 in Le Mars, Iowa. They made their home in Union County, South Dakota before moving to California in 1954. In 1956, they moved back to the Jefferson, South Dakota area where they owned and operated Niven Gravel and Trucking. Wilma also worked in housekeeping at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City and JC Penney’s for several years. James passed away December 26, 2005. In 2012, Wilma moved into Jefferson, South Dakota where she lived until becoming a resident of Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point, South Dakota.

Through the years, Wilma enjoyed cooking, sewing, and being active in many coffee clubs. She also enjoyed going out to lunch with the girls. But most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Roth of Whittemore, IA; 5 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; her brother: Bill (Kathy) Joseph of Alcester, SD; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Joseph; her husband, James Niven; two sons: Ronald Niven and Robert Niven; and a son in law: Keith Roth.