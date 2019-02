Posted February 21, 2019 at 6:00 am

The eighth grade girls basketball team members are: (front) Mikenna Fairbanks, Alyssa Nemesio, Sarah Toben, (middle) Lauryn Saathoff, Katie Johnson, Alexa Swoyer, Tamara Decker, (back) Ryenn Beavers, Natalie Olson, and Faith Brown.

