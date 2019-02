Parent-Teacher conferences are scheduled for Monday, February 25 and Tuesday, February 26, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

On Monday night, there is a College Planning/Career Planning presentation in the II Room at 6:00 PM, followed by a Paying For College presentation at 7:00 PM.

On Tuesday night, there will be a presentation about the dangers of the student vaping at 7:30 PM in the auditorium.