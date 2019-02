Kindergarten Roundup for the Akron-Westfield Community School District is fast approaching. Children must be five years old on or before September 15, 2019 in order to be eligible for discovergarten and kindergarten this fall. If you have a child eligible for Roundup and they do not attend Akron-Westfield 4 year old preschool or Headstart, please call 712-568-3322 for further information.