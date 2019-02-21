MS Girls Basketball Drop Last Four Games

By: Lilly Stabe

On Monday, February 11, the middle school girls’ basketball teams faced MMCRU at home.

The 7th grade girls lost to MMCRU 17-25. Emma Rolfes led the team with a total of 9 points. Annie Newton scored 3, Mandolin Young and Julia Britton each scored 2 points, and Alivia Fegley scored 1 point.

The 8th grade girls lost to MMCRU 19-25. Alyssa Nemesio led the team with a total of 8 points, Katie Johnson scored 7 points, and Alexa Swoyer added 4 points.

By: Shaylee Siebens

The middle school basketball girls hosted the Gehlen Catholic Jays on February 14, 2019 in Akron.

The 7th grade girls lost their game 11-42. Leading the scores for A-W was Emma Rolfes and Julia Britton with four points each. Josie Smith ended the game with two points and Jenna Smith had one.

The 8th grade girls lost a close game, 20-23. Leading scorer for the Westerners was Alyssa Nemesio with seventeen points, and Katie Johnson scored three points.