A-W girls end season falling to K-P

By Dodie Hook

There’s a reason the Kingsley-Pierson girls basketball team is ranked No. 10, they are tough, physical, and just plain good. They made Akron-Westfield work for every point and A-W did a good job of keeping up and answering many of K-P’s spurts. Unfortunately, A-W fell victim losing, 72-61, in the second round of playoffs Feb. 12 in Kingsley.

A-W ends their season with a 14-9 overall record and 8-3 in the conference.

A-W had a hard time keeping K-P’s leading scorer Jayde Barto off the boards as she scored 28 points, a career high for her. A-W’s Natalie Nielsen came close with 19 points from eight field goals and three free throws and was second high scorer behind Barto for the game. Nielsen also brought down 14 rebounds to end the evening with a double-double. She also had four assists, one steal, and three blocks

K-P came out hitting and took the lead early in the first quarter at 14-4. A-W came back and going into the half trailed 37-30. In the third quarter, A-W was able to pull within three, 39-36, but in the final minutes of the game, A-W was unable to get any closer than seven points.

Chloee Colt had 11 points from one three-point shot and four field goals; three rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

Jaden Harris had seven points from one three-point shot and two field goals; 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Kassie Vanderlinden had six points from one three-point shot, two field goals, and one free throw; four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

McKenna Henrich had six points from three field goals; five rebounds, and two assists.

Brooke Koele had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal; five rebounds, and five blocks.

Elise Knapp had five points from two field goals and a free throw; one rebound, and one assist.

McKenna Van Eldik had two points from two free throws; one rebound.

AW 9 – 21 – 13 – 18 = 61

KP 18 – 19 – 18 – 17 = 72

Team: 21-of-41 field goals, 4-of-17 three-point shots, 7-of-17 free throws; 12 offensive rebounds; 32 defensive rebounds, 15 assists, five steals, eight blocks, and 19 fouls.

Season Stats: 473 of 1,186 field goals, 39.9 percent; 99 of 327 three-point shots, 30.3 percent; 222 of 351 free throws, 63.2 percent; 1,267 points scored; 971 points allowed 55.1 average points per game; 338 assists; 305 steals; 114 blocks; 385 turnovers; 321 offensive rebounds; 450 defensive rebounds; average 33.5 rebounds per game.

Team Leaders: