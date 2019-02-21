A-W boys come up short against K-P

By Dodie Hook

I must say it was not a good week for my basketball teams. My Purdue Boilermakers lost to Maryland, the Akron-Westfield girls lost to Kingsley-Pierson, and the Akron-Westfield boys also lost to Kingsley-Pierson. Darn you Kingsley-Pierson – double whammy!

I had hope Thursday evening (Feb. 14) when the A-W boys faced Kingsley-Pierson in the first round of playoffs in Lawton and began the game really strong. Unfortunately, they came up short losing 56-50 and ending their season. A-W ended the season with an 8-14 record overall and 4-7 in the conference.

Playing hard, A-W hit the floor running and got off to a 5-0 lead before K-P decided to catch up and then go ahead with a three-point shot.

Close to the half, A-W was tied with K-P at 32 when Colton Dennison landed an at the buzzer basket to send the Westerners to the locker room leading by two, 34-32.

After three, A-W led 46-43 but K-P would not go away. It was a nail-biter from there on out.

With about three minutes to go in the game, K-P was up 52-50. A-W, with fouls to give in the second half, had to foul several times before K-P went to the free throw line. However, K-P was able to capitalize on the free throws landing four ending the game at 56-50.

The six seniors (Leighton Blake, Nick Jacobs, Reagan Frankl, Chris Steffen, Brendan Kroksh, and Aaron Hartman) did an outstanding job in their last game and were aided by junior Colton Dennison and freshman Carter Drent.

The team was led in scoring by Nick Jacobs with 15 coming from three three-point shots and three field goals. He also added four rebounds, three assists, and one steal. With his three-point shots, rebounding, passing techniques, and being everywhere on the court, Nick reminded me of one of my favorite Big 10 players, Carsen Edwards, who just happens to be from Purdue!

Reagan Frankl had 10 points from two three-point shots and two field goals; eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. He reminded me of another favorite Purdue player, Grady Eifert.

Aaron Hartman had eight points from four field goals; and three rebounds.

Leighton Blake had six points from two three-point shots; one rebound, two assists, and one steal.

Colton Dennison had five points from two field goals and one free throw; one rebound, and one block.

Chris Steffen had four points from two field goals; five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Carter Drent had two points from a field goal; four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Brendan Kroksh had one rebound and two assists.

Overall, it was a good game of basketball; unfortunately, it did not turn out how I had hoped.

AW 19 – 15 – 12 – 4 = 50

KP 20 – 12 – 11 – 13 = 56

Team: 14-of-28 field goals, 7-of-28 three point shots, 1 for 1 free throws, 7 offensive rebounds, 20 defensive rebounds, 16 assists, 7 steals, 4 blocks, and 17 team fouls.

Season Stats: 433 of 1,086 field goals, 39.9 percent; 143 of 480 three-point shots, 29.9 percent; 237 of 377 free throws, 62.9 percent; 1,246 points scored; 1,405 points allowed 56.6 average points per game; 224 assists; 198 steals; 49 blocks; 391 turnovers; 156 offensive rebounds; 429 defensive rebounds; average rebounds 26.5 per game.

Team Leaders:

Nick Jacobs

Field goals made, 94

Scoring, 308 points

Three-point shots, 54

Reagan Frankl

Free throws made, 82

Rebounds, 141

Assists, 93

Steals, 64

Carter Drent

Blocks, 19