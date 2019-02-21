WS: Two state wrestling champions

(L-r:) West Sioux has two state wrestling champions: senior Kory Van Oort, 152; and junior Adam Allard, 120. This was Van Oort’s first state championship after placing second as a sophomore and fifth as a junior. This is Allard’s third straight championship with hopes to become a four-time winner. Also competing at state: Logan Koedam, 195, third place; Cullen Koedam, 113, sixth; Dillon Lynott, 132, eighth; and participating: Drayven Kraft, 106; Carson Lynott, 138; and Trevor Schuller, 182. The team placed fifth overall. At state duals, West Sioux finished in third place.