A-H teacher is nominated for ‘Teacher of Year’

By Julie Ann Madden

“You really matter in the lives of your students, and we wanted you to know you were nominated for this honor by one or more of your students,” an Alcester-Hudson teacher’s congratulatory certificate reads from Stephanie Liston-Holtrop publisher of ‘Hood Magazine, Sioux Empire’s Family Resource.

A-H Kindergarten teacher Aranda Stai had no idea she was one of 30 teachers considered for the magazine’s 2019 Teacher of the Year Award when she received the yellow manilla envelope in the school office.

“She’s always making the school day and work lots of fun and exciting for the kids,” wrote Lynn Larson, mother of Stai’s former student Jaxon Larson. “My son loves going to school every day because he can’t wait to see what she’s going to show them.”

“She’s very involved with making sure parents know what’s going on in the classroom and taking pictures of all the fun and learning that’s going on,” she added.

“I’m honored,” Stai told The Akron Hometowner. “Even though I didn’t win, it was an honor to be nominated along with 29 other teachers in the area. I love my job!”

“It’s a great award,” said A-H Elementary Principal/Superintendent Tim Rhead. “It shows, obviously, the respect that the students and families have for Mrs. Stai.”

“As teachers you don’t receive a lot of recognition so when you do, it’s really cool — especially when it’s a student from your class who nominated you,” he told The Akron Hometowner. “Although Mrs. Stai was recognized through ‘Hood magazine, there are several staff members who are quality teachers and deserving of recognition as well.”

“We pride ourselves at Alcester-Hudson for having great teachers giving our students a top quality education,” said Rhead.

The Akron-Westfield Class of 2004 graduate earned an Associate of Arts & Sciences Degree from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with endorsements in Reading and History from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D., in 2010.

Stai began her teaching career as a preschool teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sioux City before becoming one of A-H’s two Kindergarten teachers in Fall 2016. She also is one of the After School Program teacher.

Stai and her husband, Christian, have one daughter, Charlotte, an A-H first grader. They are members of Nathanael Lutheran Church in Alcester.