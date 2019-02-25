Jerry Anderson, Age 71

Jerry Anderson of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Hawarden Regional Healthcare.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 25, 2019 with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Military honors will provided by Albert E. Hoschler American Legion Post #186. Burial at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Jerry Dean Anderson was born on October 19, 1947 to Earl and Wilma (Otten) Anderson in Akron, Iowa. Jerry graduated from Hawarden High School in 1967. He then enlisted in the United States Air National Guard 185th of Sioux City and served honorably for five years; he served a year overseas in Korea during the USS Pueblo incident. Jerry was united in marriage to Retta Breugem on March 8, 1968 at Congregational Church in Hudson, South Dakota. Jerry worked as a farm hand primarily during his time in the Air National Guard. He then began a long career in trucking. He drove truck for several different companies in Hudson, South Dakota and Heyl Truck Lines in Akron. He then worked at Heyl as the safety director for over 28 years. Jerry retired from Heyl, but during his retirement, he would occasionally work during harvest helping local farmers.

Jerry loved to drive; whether on the road for his trucking jobs or in his own personal vehicles. He owned many classic cars over the years and in his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Jerry’s favorite time was spent fishing with family or friends; he fished especially for walleye.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sheri (Jeff) Toben of Akron; his grandchildren: Kyler, Sadie and Sarah Toben; his sister, Dorothy (Charles) McMillan of Hawarden; his brother, Butch (Deb) Anderson of Akron; and many nieces, nephews, and extended relatives.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Retta; his niece, Teresa McMillan; and his nephew, Mark McMillan.