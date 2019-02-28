Kenny: Youth wrestling state champion, Morrow finishes fifth

Morrow finishes fifth

Akron-Westfield had four wrestlers qualify for the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) state youth wrestling tournament which was held Feb. 23 – 24 in Des Moines. They were Lane Kenny, Cael Morrow, Conner Morrow, and Laytin Koch.

Eighth grader Lane Kenny came home as state champion in the Class C (seventh and eighth grade) 145 lbs. class. In the first round he had a bye; in round two won by fall; in the quarterfinals won by 9-2 decision; in the semifinals won by fall; and in the championship match won by 8-4 decision.

Seventh grader Cael Morrow finished fifth in the Class C 75 lbs. class. In the first round he won by 12-0 major decision; in the quarterfinals lost by 4-3 decision; in the consolation round two match won by 8-5 decision; in the consolation round three match won by fall; in the consolation semis lost by 6-3 decision; in the fifth place match won by fall.

Laytin Koch competed in the Class C 100 lbs. class and went 1-2.

Conner Morrow competed in the Class A (third and fourth grade) 78 lb. class and went 2-2.