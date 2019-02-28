Plymouth County plans 21 road projects this summer

By Julie Ann Madden

Editor’s Note: Projects identified are located west of County Road K-22 with the exception of 150th Street, aka Landfill Road. For complete list, contact the Plymouth County Engineer’s Office in Le Mars.

During the road construction season there are usually a possible 20 – 22 working days for each month from April 1 to the end of November. Weather affects how many days are usable and in 2018 the weather had a large affect on Plymouth County projects.

The street most affected by the weather was the 150th Street, aka the Landfill Road, Project. During the three months of June, July and August — of the 65 possible days available only 16.5 days were suitable for dirt work to be done, Plymouth County Engineer Tom Rohe told the supervisors at their Feb. 12 meeting.

Its paving is scheduled for the 2019 Road Construction Season, which could start as early as April — weather permitting.

Rohe reported there were four bridge projects on which the county’s crew still had some work to do — completing the bridges’ roadway approach grading.

In addition, four 2018 wooden bridge replacement projects weren’t even started last year. These involve the county’s crew replacing the bridges with corrugated metal pipes, said Rohe, summarizing the 2018 Road Projects and sharing his list of 2019 Road Construction Projects with the supervisors.

To date, the county spent $6,654,137.96 on 2018 projects.

Rohe is planning on completing 21 projects in the 2019 Road Construction season with an estimated cost of $9.6 million.

Soon Rohe will request supervisors approve 2019 projects for bid letting in March.

2018 Road Projects

There were two road improvement projects, County Road C-38 and 150th Street (aka Landfill Road), 19 bridge replacements and one box culvert replacement for the 2018 Road Construction season.

The most-costly project was the five miles of concrete overlay on County Road C-38 from County Road K-22 to County Road K-42, which cost $1,585,679.09.

With 150th Street, only grading work was done, a cost of $531,354.40.

2018 New Bridges

The most expensive bridge replacement project was the 150’ x 23.3’ steel I-beam bridge on County Road C-66, north of Kingsley in Garfield Township, Section 19. Its replacement cost-to-date is $1,485,455.20. The project isn’t finished but Rohe thought that amount was near its final project cost.

In addition to this bridge replacement project, four others were replaced, including:

• 190th Street, west of Fawn Avenue in rural Akron, which provides access to the Dan Tindall farm; and

• 270th Street in Liberty Township, Sections 26/35.

The total contracted bridge work cost was $3,226,564.09.

2018 Bridges-to-Culverts

Contractors replaced seven bridges with box culverts, costing the county $953,959.01 — none were west of County Road K-22.

The county’s crew replaced an additional seven wooden bridges and one box culvert with corrugated metal pipes and replaced a box culvert with a new box culvert at a cost of $356,581.37.

These included:

• 140th Street, Portland Township Sections 20/29;

• Fawn Avenue, Preston Township Sections 17/18;

• 200th Street, Johnson Township Sections 22/23;

• 220th Street, Plymouth Township Section 5; and

• Impala Avenue, Plymouth Township Sections 7/8.

2019 Road Projects

The 2019 Road Projects include two Hot Mix Asphalt Resurfacing Projects:

• 3.75 miles of County Road C-60, east from County Road K-49; and

• 13 miles of County Road K-49 from the Woodbury/Plymouth County line north to County Road C-38. Woodbury County officials will also do 1 mile of County Road K-49 south of the county line in conjunction with Plymouth County’s project.

A third road project is the paving of 150th Street, which wasn’t done in 2018.

2019 New Bridges

Three bridges will be replaced, including Johnson Township Sections 15/16 bridge on Granite Avenue, which is scheduled for the March 5 bid letting; and Plymouth Township Sections 2/11 on County Road C-44, which was let for bids on Feb. 19.

2019 Bridges-to-Culverts

Of the 11 proposed bridges replaced with box culvert projects, six will be done by contractors. One is in Johnson Township Sections 21/22 on Granite Avenue, and it’s scheduled for bid letting on March 26.

The other five bridges replaced with box culverts will be done by the county’s crew. Projects west of County Road K-22 include:

• Preston Township Sections 35/36 on Hedge Avenue ;

• Johnson Township Section 5 on 180th Street; and

• Johnson Township Sections 27/28 on Granite Avenue.

2019 Bridges-to-Pipes

The county crew will also replace four wooden bridges with corrugated metal pipes, including one in Portland Township Sections 22/27 on 140th Street.