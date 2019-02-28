Senior Spotlight

￼Marlene

Zamora-Ruiz

By: Chance Foster

Marlene Zamora-Ruiz was born on September 4, 2001. Her parents Flora Ruiz and Saul Zamora. Marlene has two sisters Ashley and Yasmin.

Throughout high school, Marlene has participated in many extra activities including Individual Event Speech, the school play, and National Honor Society.

Some of Marlene’s favorite pastimes include reading, listening to music, painting, and volunteering.

Marlene doesn’t watch a lot of sports but she does enjoy going to football and volleyball games to hangout with friends.

Some of Marlene’s favorite musicians are Fall Out Boy, Nickelback, and Ed Sheeran.

Marlene’s favorite childhood memory is getting to have two sisters, and being able to play and spend time with them.

When Marlene was younger she imagined herself as a princess, a singer, or a famous actress.

The most memorable moment for Marlene was when she got picked for All State in Individual Event Speech as a Sophomore.

The most embarrassing moment for Marlene was when she walked into Johnson’s class singing a Katy Perry song while they were taking their semester test.

Marlene is currently a CNA at the Akron Care Center.

Marlene’s goals after high school are to become a nurse, and then continue her schooling and specialize in anesthesia.

Advice Marlene would give to an underclassmen would be to study hard, have fun, and to take college classes when possible.

Mary Lucken has inspired Marlene the most because she “helped me as a child, and has shaped a lot of who I am today.”

If Marlene could relive one moment in her life it would be when she went to California to visit family because she hadn’t seen them in a long time.

Marlene greatest achievement in high school is receiving multiple awards and certificates for her activities, and for making it to Washington D.C. for National History Day.

Marlene’s favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is “Homework? What homework?” Her favorite reason for being tardy is that she was at the bookfair.

Marlene’s biggest regret about high school is not doing more and not being very involved.

Marlene’s favorite class were “Art classes and Kent Johnson’s class because they were fun and taught me many skills.”