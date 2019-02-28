Senior Spotlight

￼Chase

Stowe

By: Lilly Stabe

Chase Stowe, Son of Rob and Kim Stowe, and Kammy and Jerry Walker, was born on October 19, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa. Chase has two siblings, Autumn and Bryce.

Some of the other names Chase goes by are “Red” and “Grocery”.

Chase’s favorite pastime and his favorite sport is football. His favorite movie is Avatar, his favorite musician is Jason Derulo, and his favorite saying is “Full send”.

While in high school, Chase has been involved in football, basketball, and art.

The thing Chase likes most about high school is being able to see his friends.

His most embarrassing moment was getting called on in class and not knowing the answer.

When he was younger, Chase imagined himself as a police officer.

His favorite/most memorable childhood moment was shooting his first deer.

He stated that if he could relive any moment in his life, he wouldn’t, because he’s more interested in the future than past.

The person who inspired Chase the most was his dad because his dad has taught him many life lessons.

Chase’s favorite class is math.

His greatest achievement in high school was when he went from the offensive line to wide receiver for the football team.

His favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time was that he didn’t have time to do it.

His favorite reason for being tardy was that his locker wouldn’t open.

After high school, Chase will be attending Dordt College and plans to become a physical therapist.