MS Girls Basketball Finishes Tough Season

By: Shaylee Siebens

The Akron-Westfield middle school girls traveled North to play West Sioux on February 15, 2019.

The seventh graders lost their match 23-8. Emma Rolfes had the most points scored at six and Annie Newton added the other two points for the Westerners.

The eighth graders won their game against West Sioux 17-22. Katie Johnson was the leading scorer for the Westerners with seven points, following close behind her was Alyssa Nemesio and McKenna Fairbanks with five points each. Alexa Swoyer scored three points, and Ryenn Beavers added two points.

The seventh and eighth grade middle school finished off their season on Tuesday, February 19, with a trip to Hinton.

The seventh graders lost their game 44-14. The leading scorer was Jenna Smith with six points, followed by Julia Britton who scored four points. Emma Rolfes and Emmalee Baker both scored two points for the Westerners.

The eighth graders lost their game against Hinton 49-11. Alyssa Nemesio scored eight points, followed by Mikenna Fairbanks with two points and Ryenn Beavers with one point.