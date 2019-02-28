Discovergarten/Kindergarten Roundup for girls and boys in the Akron-Westfield Community School District is scheduled for Friday, March 8.

Children must be five years old on or before September 15, 2019, in order to be eligible for discovergarten and kindergarten this fall.

The Roundup will be held in discovergarten/kindergarten rooms with small groups of parents and children coming at scheduled times during the day. Letters will be sent to parents telling the day and time to come.

While at school the children will meet their teachers and become acquainted with the elementary building.

Parents are to bring their child’s immunization records and original birth certificate (country or state) to the Roundup. A child will not be considered enrolled unless these items have been presented.

We urge parents to bring their children who are to be enrolled so that each may have the opportunity to visit his or her new school.

If your child will start kindergarten and does not attend Akron-Westfield Preschool or Headstart, call the school at 568-3322 to ensure that we have them included on our list.

There will not be discovergarten or kindergarten classes on Roundup day: Friday, March 8, 2019