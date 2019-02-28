Question Of The Week

By: Shaylee Siebens

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What is your favorite restaurant and why?”

Mrs. Julie Bundy said that her favorite has to be Texas Roadhouse because “the steaks are to die for and the rolls with honey butter make the meal complete!”

Mr. Randy Kroksh, the Agricultural teacher said, “Steak Houses such as Archie’s and Texas Roadhouse. Because Beef is what is for dinner and I love to eat what I produce.”

Alec Beyer said Little Caesars because “Pizza, Pizza!”

Matthew Nielsen, a freshman, said that he doesn’t know but if he has to chose he would choose McDonald’s.

Brett Tentinger said, Joe’s, because “it’s local.”

Sam Frye’s favorite restaurant is the Brazilian Grill because “the service is great and the pineapple is delicious.”

Jersey Wendel, a freshman, stated that her favorite is “Los Amigos, because they have really good Mexican food.”

Mrs. Shawn Hoffman, the guidance counselor for the elementary and middle school students said, “Victoria’s in Rochester, MN, it is Italian food, my favorite.”

Mr. Mike Allner said his favorite was Bishops, but it doesn’t exist anymore. He then went on to say that those were the good old days.

Autumn Bundy, a junior, stated her favorite is “100% IHOP. This is because I think breakfast should be your meal all day everyday.”

Freshman Jadin Hartman stated that her favorite is Olive Garden, because she “loves pasta, soups, and salads.”

Mr. Andrew Thonstad responded, “Diamond Thai in Sioux City. The outside looks like a little rough, but the food is delicious!”