Delores Joan Holder, Age 86

Dolores Joan Holder of Hinton, Iowa passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at a local care center.

Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, March 5 at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church with Father David Hemann officiating. Visitation will be Monday, March 4 from 4-8 P.M. with the family present from 6-8 P.M. and a Vigil service at 7:00 P.M. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Dolores was born November 15, 1932 in Hawarden, Iowa, the daughter of John and Ella (Wilts) Hook. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Hawarden High School. Dolores then attended St. Joseph School of Nursing in Sioux City. On November 24, 1953, Dolores was united in marriage to Roland Holder at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawarden. The couple lived in Sioux City for a brief time before moving to Hinton, Iowa. Dolores worked at St. Joseph Hospital before taking time off to raise her seven children. She returned to nursing in 1975 and worked at Marion Health Center on the 7th SW Cancer Ward until her retirement in 1996.

Dolores was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and was active in the prayer line, volunteering at the fish frys, and volunteered at the Catholic Charity Bargain Center and Birthright. Dolores enjoyed gardening, reading, needle points, and collecting dolls. She loved her dogs and cats.

Survivors include her husband Roland Holder, children: Craig Holder of Hinton, Iowa, Brad Holder of Hinton, Iowa, Brenda (Charles) Horman of Bangor, Wisc., Daniel Holder of Hinton, Iowa, Dale Holder of Plano, Texas, Janet (Patrick) Keegan of Sioux City, Iowa, and Lee (Mary) Holder of Hinton, Iowa; five grandchildren: Victoria Horman, William Horman, Josh Keegan, Jordan (Rebecca) Watkins, and Clarice Conaway (Dan Sands); and five great grandchildren: Josie and Arlo Watkins, Shea, Kylani and Emity Conaway.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Vince Hook and Larry (Marge) Hook, and two children in infancy: Chris Holder and Gayle Holder.

Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in Dolores’s Memory.