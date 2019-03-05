Elvera Wilken, Age 104

Elvera Wilken of Alcester, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Alcester Care and Rehab Center in Alcester, South Dakota.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Brule Creek Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, South Dakota. Reverend Steve Martens officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Elvera Matilda Marple was born July 24, 1914 on a farm in Sioux Valley Township, Union County, South Dakota, the daughter of J.R. “Dick” and Bertha (Johnson) Marple. She attended Garland country school in Union County and later high school in Akron. She graduated from Akron High School in 1932. She received her teaching certificate from Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Following college, she taught at Stony Point country school in Plymouth County, Iowa from 1934 to 1936.

She was united in marriage to George Wilken on May 27, 1936 at Brule Creek Lutheran Church, rural Elk Point, South Dakota. Elvera and George farmed in Union County, South Dakota for many years. They resided on farm that George was born at for the first 11 years. They moved to their own farm place in Spink Township in 1947. They retired from farming in 1987. George passed away November 14, 1994. Elvera continued to make her home on the farm until becoming a resident of the Alcester Care and Rehab Center in Alcester.

Elvera was a lifelong member of Brule Creek Lutheran Church where she served on various organizations and was active in the Women’s group for many years. She also taught Sunday school and Bible school. She especially enjoyed writing Sunday school program material, many of which were performed and published. She loved her family, her home, and her flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed working out in the yard and around her house

Survivors include a son: Dallas (Clarice) Wilken of rural Akron; a daughter: Illa Belle Bong of Fort Payne, AL; 6 grandchildren: Brian (Pam) Wilken, Craig (Tina) Wilken, Angela (Shawn) Olsen, Tim (Amy) Wilken, Rela (Todd) Barton, and Jason (Angela) Bong; 17 great grandchildren: Jordan, Peyton, Camryn, Beau, and Broc Wilken, Hailey and Carter Wilken, Kyler and Karli Olsen, Taryn, Tatum, and Tayvn Wilken, Robert, Karina, and Wilken Barton, and Riley and Colby Bong; 2 nieces: Arlowene (Larry) Washburn and Bernetta (Alan) Verley, all of South Sioux City, NE; and great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.R. “Dick” and Bertha Marple; her husband, George Wilken; two brothers: Everett Marple and Milton Marple.