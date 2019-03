There’s a crowd at the Akron Opera House most evenings this month — the cast of the upcoming Mamma Mia! production, which will be performed at 7:30 pm. the evenings of Friday, March 29, Saturday, March 30, and Sunday March 31. There will also be a Sunday matinee performance at 2 p.m.. To get tickets, call 712-568-2614 or email AkronOperaHouse@gmail.com.