FFA head to State Contest

It’s off to state for the Akron-Westfield FFA Conduct of Meetings Team and two competing in the Greenhand Test!

On Saturday, March 2, Akron-Westfield FFA members competed at the District Contest.

Heading for the State Contest, which is April 14 – 16 are:

• Conduct of Meetings Team received Second Gold at the District Contest. Team members are Aubie Hartman, Sophie Knuth, Cael Moffatt, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips, Ali Welch and Taryn Wilken.

• Freshmen Greenhand Test qualifiers Aubie Hartman and Sam Philips.

Other District Results

Parliamentary Procedure Team, consisting of Aaron Hartman, Elise Knapp, Brendan Kroksh, Levi Hemmelrick and Carter Meinen, received a Gold Award.

FFA Chapter Test: Aaron Hartman received First Gold.

Reporters’ Scrapbook: McKenna Henrich and Levi Hemmelrick earned Gold Award.

Chapter Website: Shaylee Siebens and Alyson Ten Napel, received Silver Award.

Secretary’s Book: Autumn Stowe earned Silver Award.

Annual Banquet

The annual A-W FFA Banquet is Saturday, March 16 with the dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.

A-W FFA members will receive annual awards and outstanding achievement honors.