FFA head to State Contest

It’s off to state for the Akron-Westfield FFA Conduct of Meetings Team and two competing in the Greenhand Test!
On Saturday, March 2, Akron-Westfield FFA members competed at the District Contest.
Heading for the State Contest, which is April 14 – 16 are:
• Conduct of Meetings Team received Second Gold at the District Contest. Team members are Aubie Hartman, Sophie Knuth, Cael Moffatt, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips, Ali Welch and Taryn Wilken.
• Freshmen Greenhand Test qualifiers Aubie Hartman and Sam Philips.
Other District Results
Parliamentary Procedure Team, consisting of Aaron Hartman, Elise Knapp, Brendan Kroksh, Levi Hemmelrick and Carter Meinen, received a Gold Award.
FFA Chapter Test: Aaron Hartman received First Gold.
Reporters’ Scrapbook: McKenna Henrich and Levi Hemmelrick earned Gold Award.
Chapter Website: Shaylee Siebens and Alyson Ten Napel, received Silver Award.
Secretary’s Book: Autumn Stowe earned Silver Award.
Annual Banquet
The annual A-W FFA Banquet is Saturday, March 16 with the dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.
A-W FFA members will receive annual awards and outstanding achievement honors.