Pizza Ranch owners celebrate first anniversary

Akron Area Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Lori Rabey (far right in photo above) congratulated Akron Pizza Ranch owners and general manager on their successful first year of business at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 19.

“We appreciate you opening up here,” said Rabey. “Thank you very much.”

“We would just like to thank the community for supporting us,” said Curt. “It hasn’t been easy. Everybody knows that. Now after the first year in the community, we hope to be here even longer.”

Many present thanked them for reopening the Pizza Ranch, which had been closed Nov. 13, 2017 by the Pizza Ranch Corporation officials.

In January 2018, the Von Hagel siblings announced the new ownership of Curt Von Hagel and Dillion Arends, both of Sioux City and that the general manager would be Dawn Parks, aka Dawn Von Hagel.

All day long the trio offered specials, held drawings and celebrated with customers.