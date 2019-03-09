Westfield UCC hosts Lenten suppers

By Julie Ann Madden

Lent.

The 40 weekdays from Ash Wednesday to Easter observed by the Roman Catholic, Eastern, and some Protestant churches as a period of penitence and fasting, according to the www.Merriam-Webster.com’s dictionary.

It may be a time of religious fasting, but it’s also the time many enjoy area Friday fish frys — thanks to the religious practice of meatless meals on Fridays during Lent.

Westfield Congregational United Church of Christ members cook up a fish feast three Friday nights during Lent.

The menu is fish and/or chicken strips with au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, corn fritters, buns and desserts of homemade bars and pies.

Church members, age 3 to 103, cook the delicious supper in the church kitchen and then not only enjoy serving guests but spending time visiting.

These Lenten Suppers are an annual fundraiser for the church’s ongoing building maintenance, programs and activities.

These suppers have been a Lenten staple for decades with several generations of church members working together in service to the area community.

The Lenten suppers will be held March 15, March 29 and April 12 with supper served from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 224 Linden St. in Westfield.

The supper cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, ages 4 – 10; and children under age 4 eat free.

Carry-out meals are also available. Just call 712-568-2045 and they will have your order ready to go when you arrive.