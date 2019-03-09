Five A-W players named All Conference basketball

Five Akron-Westfield basketball players were named to the War Eagle Conference All Conference teams – three girls and two boys.

Senior Brooke Koele and senior Nick Jacobs were named to the First Team.

Freshman Natalie was named to the Second Team.

Junior Jaden Harris and senior Reagan Frankl were named Honorable Mention.

Jacobs named to All-Substate

Nick Jacobs was one of eight players named to the Class 1A All-Substate Team for Substate No. 1 by the Basketball Coaches Association. The rest of the team is Peyton Brasser of South O’Brien, Bryce Coopock of Newell-Fonda, Carson Louscher of South O’Brien, Lucas Nagel of George-Little Rock, Caleb Terhark of George-Little Rock, Jacob Conlon Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire, and Tommy Geelan of Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire.