Question Of The Week

By: Lilly Stabe

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What would you put into a time capsule to be opened 50 years from now and why?”

Nick Jacobs, a senior, stated, “I would put a car in there because I want to see how much technology has changed over the years.”

Victoria Gutierrez, a junior, said, “An iPhone to see how phones have changed over time, and to see all of the pictures that were on there.”

Chase Stowe, a senior, stated, “A today’s top hits album, because music is always changing.”

Kyle Welch, a sophomore, said, “A phone and pictures. In 50 years people could look at them and see how much they have changed.”

Josh Armstrong, a senior, responded, “Money, because I like money.”

Parker Britton, a freshman, said, “Pictures of me and my family and good times, things that my friends and I enjoy, and pictures of friends and family that I’ve lost, and one of the person that I like.”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau said, “Basic family recipes: because the way society is moving, no one will know what it is like to cook, bake and create good food on a daily basis for yourself or your families.”

Raileigh Edwards, a junior, said, “I would write a letter to myself or to someone else to put in there so I can open it in the future and see how things have changed and evolved over time.”

Sam Frye, a freshman, stated, “A picture of someone I know to see how much they’ve changed.”

Dominic Trobaugh, a senior, stated, “My phone. Then I could see how much phones have changed.”

Nash Lininger, a senior, responded, “I would put money into my time capsule. Depending on whether or not money has increased in value or not, I will either be slightly richer or I will have that feeling of randomly finding like 20 bucks in your pocket. Unless the money lost all value completely, that would just be sad.”

Sean Steffen, a junior, said, “A picture of my friends and I because I have a lot of good friends that I might not have in 50 years.”

Lexi Josten, a freshman, responded, “Yearbook photos. I would choose this because it is always nice to look back at old friends and remember the good times you had in school.”

Bryce Stowe, a freshman, stated, “A modern phone and a recent newspaper article. Those two things really resemble our time period and we’ll be able to see how they’ve changed.”