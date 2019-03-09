By: Jacob Foley

Logan McMillan is the son of Todd and Amy McMillan. He was born in Sioux City on July 13, 2000. He has a younger sister named Addison.

Some of the high school activities he participated in are FFA and shop classes.

His favorite pastimes include hunting, fishing, ice fishing, and hanging out with friends.

His favorite movies include “Grown Ups.” Some of his favorite musicians are Saliva, David Allan Co, Luke Combs, Charlie Daniels, and Hank Williams Jr.

His favorite sayings he uses include “put ‘er in the rhubarb” and “send it”.

His favorite childhood memory is riding and fixing snowmobiles with his dad.

When he was younger his dream was to be a firefighter when he grew up. Now, he is not sure what he wants to be.

Logan is currently employed at The Hole In the Wall Lodge, and helps his friends Jacob Foley and Paul Knapp load and vaccinate hogs.

His goals after high school are to get a job doing something he enjoys and make a comfortable living.

His favorite part about high school is getting to see his friends everyday.

His advice to underclassmen is to work hard, pay attention in class, and get your homework done.

The people that have inspired him the most are his dad and grandpa because of everything they taught him.

If he could relive one moment it would be when he got his first snowmobile he got to spend quality time with his dad.

Logan’s favorite excuse for not turning his homework in on time is “I forgot to take my backpack home.” His favorite reason for being tardy is “I was helping Mr. Drent in the shop.”

His biggest regret about high school is not knowing you can graduate early, so not taking enough classes early on.

His favorite class in high school is any shop class because he likes hands on learning.