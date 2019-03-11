Phyllis E. Frisk, Age 94

Phyllis E. Frisk of Akron, Iowa, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. Inurnment of her ashes will be in Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery.Visitation with the family present will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron and/or the Akron Care Center.

Phyllis E. Johnson was born July 3, 1924 in Akron, Iowa, the daughter of G. Emil and Hulda (Peterson) Johnson. She lived most all her life in Akron area. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. She attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1942. She attended Western Union College in Le Mars, Iowa, after which she taught country school for over 3 years in Plymouth County and Osceola County, Iowa. She also worked for 15 months during the WW II era in Sioux City.

She was united in marriage to J. Alvin Frisk on January 1, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron by Pastor David J. Roy. They farmed for over 33 years in Union County, South Dakota. They had two sons, Daryl and Douglas, and one daughter, Kathryn. Following Alvin’s death in 1980, Phyllis moved to Akron, where she lived the remainder of her life. She served as Parish Secretary of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Union Creek Lutheran Church for 25 years, retiring in 2005.

She was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Akron. She was very active in W.E.L.C.A. in her church as well as holding offices in the District and Conference. She taught Sunday school, was Sunday school superintendent and was a member of the Immanuel Church Choir for many years. She also played the piano and organ at the church for many years. She was a member of the Cheerful Neighbors Club in Union County, SD, before moving to Akron. Her other memberships included the Akron Hospital Auxiliary, Home Culture Club, Akron Library Book Club, Akron Lion’s Club, and the Akron Senior Center. She enjoyed writing the story of her life, genealogy, counted cross stitch and working in her church. She loved spending time with her family whenever possible.

She leaves to mourn her departure, her son, Douglas (Deborah) Frisk of Rapid City, S.D.; her grandsons: Alan Frisk of Stockholm, Sweden, and his children, Benjamin and Harris Frisk, and David (Jennifer) Frisk of Rapid City, S.D.; her granddaughters: Jaclyn (Shawn) Dylla of Apple Valley, Minn., and their children, Hailey and Sawyer Dylla, Rachel (Kevin) Dwyer of Maple Grove, Minn., and their children, Genevieve, Freya, and Meara Dwyer, and Heather Sidle of Rapid City, S.D., and her children, Morgan, Madison, and Reece Sidle; a daughter in law: Assunta Frisk of Gaeta, Italy; a step grandson: Anthony Daniels of Gaeta, Italy; a step granddaughter: Katerina Araiza of Arizona; a sister in law: Alta Johnson of Akron; 5 special nieces: Sylvia (Fred) Hawker, Kay (Walter) Gower, Judy Schure, Boni (Jim) Lochner, and Wendi (Dean) Lakeman; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Hulda Johnson; her husband, Alvin Frisk; her son: Daryl Frisk; her daughter: Kathy Frisk; her brothers: Clifford (Irma) Johnson, Arden Johnson, and Roger (Phyllis) Johnson; one sister: Lois (John) Decker; a special nephew: John Decker Jr.; and a step grandson: John Daniels.

Peace be to the memory of Phyllis.