Wanda McCrill, Age 95

Wanda McCrill of Akron, Iowa, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Wanda’s name to the Akron Care Center, Wesley United Methodist Church, and/or Hospice of Siouxland.

Wanda Jean Robinson was born April 19, 1923 in Bloomfield, Nebraska, the daughter of Albert “Roy” and Pearl (Johnson) Robinson. She attended school in Nebraska. At the age of 8, she moved to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where she continued her schooling. Later, they moved to Plymouth County, Iowa, where she attended Ross country school in Hancock Township. Following her schooling, she worked in Sioux City.

She was united in marriage to Wayne McCrill on June 24, 1944 in Akron, Iowa. They farmed in Plymouth County and Union County, S.D. until moving into Akron.

Wanda was a homemaker for her family and worked at Council Oaks Store in Akron and the Sewing Factory in Alcester, S.D. for a short time. Later, after moving into Akron, she worked for Thorson Drug for many years. After Wayne passed away on September 25, 1994, she moved to the Ridgewood Apartments in Akron. She worked as a hostess there until April of 2012. In July of 2013, she became a resident of the Akron Care Center.

Wanda was a longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Akron. She was also a member of the Akron Lions Club where she oversaw the membership and calling committees. She volunteered for many years with Siouxland Aging. Through the years, she enjoyed playing bingo, cards, taking vacations, and being with family and friends. She was always there to help those in need.

Survivors include three daughters: Linda (Maynard) Ravnsborg of Sioux City, Karen Wilcoxon of Hinton, Iowa, and Peggy (Dick) Anderson of Sioux City; a son: Gary (Karen) McCrill of Akron; 9 grandchildren: Mike (Jamie) Ravnsborg, Kevin (Shana) Ravnsborg, Lisa (Joe) Tobin, Lori (Greg) Breyfogle, Kim (Trevor) Wilson, Amy (Shane) Werner, Ryan (Carly) Anderson, Justin (Michaela) McCrill, and Kayla McCrill; 20 great grandchildren; a brother: Veron (Marilyn) Robinson of Le Mars, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Pearl Robinson; her husband, Wayne McCrill; a son in law: Gene Wilcoxon; two sisters: Maxine (Waldon) Harding and Ruby (Ted) Towler; 3 brothers: Gale (Violet) Robinson, Lyle Robinson, and Kenny Robinson; and 4 siblings in infancy.