Roland C. Holder, Age 89

Roland C. Holder, 89, of rural Hinton, Iowa died Monday, March 18, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City, Iowa with Father David Hemann officiating. Entombment with full military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Roland Carl, the son of Jesse and Mabel (Hinkhouse) Holder, was born March 5, 1930 in Kingsley, Iowa. Roland attended one room country schools in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties. He worked at Beaulieu’s Ag Service then worked as an arc welder at North American Manufacturing Company (NAMCO). He was inducted into the United States Army on December 6, 1951 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on October 9, 1953.

On November 24, 1953, Roland was united in marriage to Dolores Joan Hook at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hawarden, Iowa. The couple lived in Sioux City for a brief time before moving to their farm near Hinton. Roland operated his own bulldozing business for several years and worked at NAMCO for 40 years until retiring in 1992. After retirement, he worked at Siouxland Auto Auction

Roland was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and helped with their annual fish fry’s. He enjoyed amateur radio and served as President of the Siouxland Amateur Repeater Association (S.A.R.A.) with his call sign WBØSFZ. In addition, he enjoyed being a storm spotter, working on cars and tractors, and made several items with his building and welding skills.

Survivors include his children: Craig Holder of Hinton, Iowa, Brad Holder of Hinton, Brenda (Charles) Horman of Bangor, Wisc., Daniel Holder of Hinton, Dale Holder of Plano, Texas, Janet (Patrick) Keegan of Sioux City, and Lee (Mary) Holder of Hinton; five grandchildren: Victoria Horman, William Horman, Josh Keegan, Jordon (Rebecca) Watkins, and Clarice Conaway (Dan Sams); and five great grandchildren: Josie and Arlo Watkins, Shea, Kylani and Emity Conaway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores on February 26, 2019; two children in infancy: Chris Holder and Gayle Holder; one brother, Glenn Holder and one sister, Pauline Niemala.

Memorials may be given to the Hinton American Legion.

Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.