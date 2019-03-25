Carol Barinsky LaRocque, Age 49

Carol Barinsky LaRocque of Akron, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Akron.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. Pastor Susan Juilfs will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Carol Dawn Barinsky was born February 17, 1970 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Lowell and Norine (Carrell) Barinsky. She attended school in Akron and graduated from Akron-Westfield High School in 1988. She was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron and served as church secretary there for several years. She later attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City where she received her degree in occupational therapy. She was currently working as a certified occupational therapy assistant (COTA) at Casa De Paz Health Care Center in Sioux City.

She was united in marriage to Jeremy LaRocque in June of 2017 in Las Vegas, NV.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy of Akron; her sister: Brenda (Mike) Puckett and their daughters, Kristen and Emily, all of Rockvale, Tenn.; Aunts and uncle: Eileen Onken of Sioux City, Iowa, and Lorraine and Wayne Hamilton of Alcester, S.D.; several cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Norine Barinsky; and several aunts and uncles.