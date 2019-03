Akron Library April 2019 Activities

Wednesday, April 3: Kids Game Day, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Adults Game Night, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6: Family Story Time, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 9: Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10: Kids Movie Day, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.; Adult Movie Night, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 16: Book Club for Adults, 4 p.m. The book is “Beneath A Scarlet Sky,” written by Mark Sullivan.

Wednesday, April 17: Teen Day, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 23: Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.

The library is located at 350 Reed St.

For more information, stop by the library or call the librarians at 712-568-2601.

Celebrate with us!

National Library Week

April 7 – 13

Library Card Signup

Fine Amnesty Week

New Books Displays

Five-Year Plan

Monday, April 8

5 – 7 p.m.

Open House