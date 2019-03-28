Seipp & Sheets duo to perform in Akron

Musicians Chuck Seipp on trumpet and Randall Sheets on piano in concert for an evening of virtuoso, entertaining, and inspirational music. They will be performing at the Birdie and Carol Harris School for the Performing Arts in Akron at 451 Iowa Street on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Both musicians from Washington, D.C., are accomplished, seasoned performers; combined, their artistry resonates with the majesty and opulence of this classical music genre.

Randall Sheets is the Ceremonial Organist for Arlington National Cemetery, as well as an active concert organist, pianist and choral conductor.

Chuck Seipp is trumpet professor at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, VA, and is retired from The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” in Washington, D.C.

Chuck grew up in Akron and married Julie Harris (daughter of Skip and Carol Harris).

This is the duo’s second concert appearance and are happy to be back performing for family and friends.

The Seipp/Sheets Duo program will feature several works written and arranged for them.

Concert highlights include Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in G for trumpet, Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and the powerful Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Particularly fun for the audience will be a two duets with Akron’s own, Kevin Linder as well as his Prairie Wind Trumpet Ensemble.

The duo will also be performing at South Dakota State University on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Dordt College on April 5 at 7:30 p.m..