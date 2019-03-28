Senior Spotlight

￼Terrance Whitmore

By: Lilly Stabe

Terrance Whitmore, the son of Chad and Martha Whitmore, was born on March 3, 2001, in Sioux City, Iowa. Terrance has four siblings: Morgan, Tyler, Marvin, and Kayla.

Terrance’s favorite pastimes are hanging out with friends and family.

His favorite movie is “Sleepy Hollow”, his favorite sport is lacrosse, and his favorite saying is “Mint!”

When Terrance was younger, he imagined himself as a welder.

The person who has inspired Terrance the most is his Uncle Jim because he taught Terrance to always be there for others.

If he could relive any moment in his life, he’d want to go back to when he was five or six years old.

His favorite classes are any of Kent Johnson’s classes because he has learned a lot in those classes.

His favorite excuse for not turning in homework is that he just didn’t do it.

His favorite excuse for being tardy is that he slept in.

Terrance’s biggest regret about high school is not being more active in school activities.

Terrance’s advice to the underclassmen is to do all of your homework and make sure to turn it in on time.

After high school, Terrance plans to start working right away.