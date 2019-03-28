Question Of The Week

By: Hailey Wait

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What is your most annoying habit?”

Several responses were recorded, among them were, lying, procrastinating, not paying attention, and talking back.

Mrs. Colleen Westergard said, “I bite my fingernails when I am under stress.”

Mr. Victor Mena, a new teacher at A-W, told us that his most annoying habit is, “when I pop my thumb. I am double jointed, and I have different body parts that pop/crack frequently.”

Brooklyn Gravenish, a senior, said, “My most annoying habit is twirling my hair.”

“Falling off ladders,” is what Mr. Mike Allner recorded.

Junior Taylor Pierce said, “Fidgeting is my most annoying habit.”