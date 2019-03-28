Question Of The Week

By: Alyson Ten Napel

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What is your biggest pet peeve and why?”

Mrs. Colleen Westergard, the speech teacher, said, “When I say “hello” to people, and they don’t respond.”

Caleb Bernard, a junior, stated, “Dishonesty, because nothing makes me more mad than to find out I was wasting my time on someone cause they lied.”

Regan Frankl, a senior, responded, “When people are being rude for no reason.”

Mr. Randy Kroksh, the Agriculture teacher, said, “People who don’t use their blinkers. Because it’s inconsiderate.”

Brett Tentinger replied, ”When I’m trying to do something or focus on something and there is someone eating chips right next to me.”

Sam Philips, a freshman, said, “When people walk around the weight room and act like they are big.”

Alayna Mullinix, Sydney Parks, Madison Green, and Jersey Wendel all agree, “When people are smacking on their gum loud, it’s very annoying.”

Isabelle Fegley stated, “Loud breathers, it is annoying.”

Freshmen Bryce Stowe responded, “When people bug me when I’m doing something. It is so annoying.”

Parker Britton said his biggest pet peeve is when he “forgets something.”

Alek Beyer a sophomore, replied, “When someone tries to take advantage of me and because it is mean and rude.”

Jadin Hartman, a freshman, said, ”People taking my stuff because it’s annoying and you never know where it’s going to end up at if they give it to other people.”

Mr. Mike Allner replied, “Nothing bothers me. Life is too short for that.”

Alexis Josten stated, “When people ask a question that has already been answered more than once. I don’t like it because it has been repeated more than once and they should have been listening in the first place.”