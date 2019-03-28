Students Volunteer in Hornick

By: Shaylee Siebens

On Saturday March 23, 2019, Kammy Walker and Devon Myers took a group of eight high school students to Hornick, Iowa, to help with the flood relief.

In their first “assignment”, the group traveled out to a farm. There they split up into two groups. One group worked on helping a farmer clean his yard full of cornstalks, while the other group climbed into the crawlspace under the house and helped move furniture out.

Once they were done with that project, they went into town and helped clean out garages that had been flooded, a church where they had to help rip the basements walls off, and four houses where they ripped out anything from floors to ceilings.

They also heard stories about how most of the people who lived there had only thirty minutes to pack up and leave.

The students involved in this effort were: Raleigh Edwards, Jadin Hartman, Natalie Nielson, Sydnie Parks, Shaylee Siebens, Alyson Ten Napel, Hailey Wilken, and Taryn Wilken.