Dodgeball Champions Crowned

By: Shaylee Siebens

The Akron-Westfield student council hosted the annual dodgeball tournament on Monday, March 18.

Twelve student teams participated with each team consisting of three girls and three boys.

The Electric Green team won the tournament. Starring on this team were Tori Nemesio, Molly Vondrak, Alayna Mullinix, Nick Jacobs, Spencer Olson, and Brendan Kroksh. Leighton Blake was their manager/coach.

The only injury happened when Molly Vondrak, on the winning team, accidentally ran into Lilly Stabe while running to get the balls, Lilly didn’t come out with a trophy but she did come out with a black eye.