Governor Reynolds receives expedited residential Major Disaster Declaration

MARCH 21, 2019

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sent a letter on Thursday, March 21, to President Donald Trump requesting that he grant an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 57 counties that have been severely impacted by the recent flooding along the Missouri River and other parts of the state.

In the request to the president, Gov. Reynolds also indicated the State of Iowa will need federal recovery assistance, in addition to what is granted through a Presidential Disaster Declaration, for agriculture, businesses, homes, and levees. The projected impact to the State of Iowa in these areas is $1.6 billion.

Cost Breakdown

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Shelby, and Woodbury counties.

Initial estimates gathered by local officials indicated 23,540 structures were affected or received minor damage, and 1,201 received major damage or were destroyed.

Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Gov. Reynolds also requested funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for the repair or replacement of public infrastructure, including roads and bridges, for 56 counties.

Plymouth County’s estimated damages reported for the Public Assistance Program was $632,944.

Sioux County’s estimated damages were $1.022 million.

Local emergency management coordinators, working with local representatives and jurisdictions, estimate damage eligible for funding under the Public Assistance Program at $77.4 million.

The governor also requested funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state.

MARCH 23, 2019

President Trump approves major disaster declaration for 56 Iowa counties — not Black Hawk County.

On Saturday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received notification that President Donald Trump has granted her request for an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for 56 counties that have been severely impacted by recent flooding along the Missouri River and other parts of the state.

The declaration makes assistance available to homeowners, renters, businesses, public entities, and select nonprofit organizations.

“We are incredibly grateful for the President’s consistent and timely action in the face of disaster. The road to recovery will be long, but it’s clear that Iowans will have the resources we need to rebuild,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Federal

Individual Assistance for Five of 12 Counties —

Not Plymouth County

The declaration by the President makes available the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for five counties, which provides aid to eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses. Residents in Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, and Woodbury counties are eligible to apply for this program, regardless of income.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time), seven days a week, until further notice.

Federal Public Assistance is available for 56 counties

The declaration also makes available FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which puts into motion long-term federal recovery programs to help public entities and select nonprofit organizations. The 56 counties eligible to apply for Public Assistance funding under this declaration are: Adair, Allamakee, Audubon, Boone, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dallas, Decatur, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Fremont, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Jasper, Kossuth, Lyon, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, O’Brien, Osceola, Page, Plymouth, Pocahontas, Polk, Pottawattamie, Sac, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Woodbury, and Wright.

Hazard Mitigation

Funding

is available statewide

The governor also received notification that the Presidential Disaster Declaration includes funding to conduct hazard mitigation activities for the entire state. With this funding, Iowa will be able to minimize the impact of future disasters by taking steps to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards.

Other counties may be added to the declaration as additional damage is reported to State officials.

For more information on flood recovery resources available to Iowans, visit www.floods2019.iowa.gov, or contact 2-1-1.