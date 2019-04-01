Darrell Dale Kunkel, Age 77

Darrell Dale Kunkel of Sioux City, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at a local hospital.

A Funeral Mass was held Monday, April 1, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Father Terry Roder officiating. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery in Akron, Iowa. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Darrell was born January 31, 1942 in Remsen, Iowa. He attended and graduated from Westfield High School. In 1964, Darrell was drafted into the United States Army and served for two years before being honorably discharged.

Darrell married Vida Caskey on June 13, 1964 in Sioux City. To this union, three children were born. Darrell worked as an iron worker for all of his life until retirement. He worked for Hughes Steel Construction Company. His passion was for mechanics and fixing things, and he enjoyed fishing and golfing in his younger years. Darrell was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife Vida Kunkel; children: Scott (Diana) Kunkel of Sioux City, Tammy Craig of Sioux City, and Tracy (Edward) Wriedt of Elk Point, SD; grandchildren: Jordann, Lanie, Jermaine, Preston, Shaniece, Shayla, Victoria, and Nikki; three great grandchildren; a sister LaVonne Fielder of Remsen, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings Lorna, Paul, and Pearl.