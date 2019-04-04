Celebrates 80th birthday

On Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939, the Easter Bunny didn't just bring Easter eggs and candy to siblings Denny and Carol, but also a special bundle of joy to Pete and Pearl Boe. Dr. Kerr assisted with this at home delivery of Larry Boe.

Larry graduated from Akron High School with the infamous class of 1957. He went on to attend Augustana College in Sioux Falls, followed by serving in the Iowa National Guard, and finally the University of South Dakota.

He joined A.C. Nielsen Marketing and Research Company obtaining the position of Vice President before retirement. During that time he lived and worked in the areas of New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, and finally Atlanta.

After retirement he went with his wife, Deanna, to live in Japan, Germany, and Cuba. They then retired first to Akron and finally Georgia.

He can be reached to help him celebrate his 80th birthday at 1020 Arbor Creek Drive, Roswell, GA 30076

For those of you who still have an old Akron phone book, their number is still the same.