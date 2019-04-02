How to not hit a deer on Highway 12

By Brendan Uhl

Somehow, in all these years of country driving, I’ve hit zero deer, zero raccoons, one ground squirrel, one bird, and millions of bugs. Some of my success is surely luck, but I like to think my driving skills have had something to do with it.

Here are some tips:

• Avoid driving around dusk and dawn. Obviously this is difficult to do because of work, but its something to avoid if possible.

• Drive the speed limit. The difference between hit and miss comes down to inches, and driving 55 versus 65 saved me more than once.

• Look for moving eyes in the ditches. Most animals will look towards the headlights, lighting up their eyes.

• If you see a deer, slow WAY down; where there is one, there are likely more.﻿

Safe travels folks!