Question Of The Week

By: Shaylee Siebens

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “If you could go back and relive any moment of your life what would it be and why?”

Cameron Moore, a sophomore, replied that he would go back to “when the football team went to the UNI Dome and got runner up because it was a really cool and fun experience to get to be there and listen to the voices and noises travel to the opposite side.”

Jorden Rabey, a freshman, said he would “go back to meet with my grandpa again because we had a close relationship and it would be nice to talk to him again.”

Sydnie Parks, a freshman, said that she would “want to relive every moment because then I can cherish everything that has happened to me in those years.”

Gage Pickell, a junior, said that he would go back to when he was ten or twelve to change the way he acted then.

Freshman Bryce Stowe said he would go back to when he had his 85cc dirt bike cause he “loved it!”

Brett Tentinger said that he would go back to the day he bought his first car because of the pride he felt because he worked for the car.

Chase Stowe replied he would “like to be able to watch myself play a football game, I wouldn’t want to redo it, I would just want to watch, as I have never been able to watch myself play, it is always in the first person perspective for me.”

Oriah Hedricle, a freshman, said, “I would go back to when I had my first crush so I could actually tell her how I feel. If I had I wouldn’t have been this nervous about telling people.”

Mr. Jacob Hecht, the band teacher, said that he would go back to the Foo Fighters Concert.

Jersey Wendel, a freshman, replied she would go back to Walt Disney World because “it was fun and full of great memories.”

Mrs. Jill Hoppe stated she would “go back and spend another day with my grandma. I miss her everyday and would love to be able to spend more time with her.”

Freshman Parker Britton said he would go back to be with his uncle because they are best buds.

Mr. Mike Allner said he would go back to the moment where he didn’t invest in Apple computers because if he did he would be a “multimillionaire”.

Aaron Hartman, a senior, said that he would go back to hang out with his grandpa when he was younger.