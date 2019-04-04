A-W FFA Members Attend Agri-Business Dinner

By: Elise Knapp

On Thursday, March 21, the Akron-Westfield FFA took members to the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Dinner. The program consisted of appetizers by Plymouth County Farm Bureau, a meal by Dean Foods, desserts by Wells Enterprises, awards, and a speaker.

The speaker was Scott Sieper, who is an actor, writer, producer and filmmaker. He is well known for his work as the Iowa Nice Guy. A big thank you to Kroese & Kroese P.C., who sponsored the A-W FFA’s participation in this event.