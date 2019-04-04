Pre-K registration

Who: 4-year-old age child by Sept. 15, 2019

When: Wednesday, April 10 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Preschool Room at the Akron Children’s Center

(270 N 4th St, Akron)

You will get to meet the teachers and see the room where your child

will be attending. There will be two preschool sessions offered:

• Morning from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (Monday-Thursday)

• Afternoon from 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Monday-Thursday)

• There is no preschool on Fridays.

If you have questions, please contact:

• Annie Solberg: 712-568-2990 or

• Mrs. Bobier: 712-568-3322.