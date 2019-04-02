Two seek Alcester mayoral seat April 9

By Julie Ann Madden

More than four years ago, Alcester Mayor Tom Glas knew nothing about being a town’s mayor.

However, when he was asked to do the job, he took the position. Now, Glas is seeking his second term, hoping to complete a few more projects.

During his first term as mayor, Glas feels he and city officials have accomplished much.

They’ve constructed Beck Drive, surrounded by 12 residential lots. Another road improvement was creating an access road for heavy Farmers Cooperative Society traffic. City officials also annexed the Farmers Cooperative Society property and the city’s maintenance buildings site.

Recently, they purchased land for a new community center which is designed to include a new City Hall, conference room with full kitchen, a fitness area and golf clubhouse.

A new community center is “very important for our town,” said Glas, noting it’s the first thing people mention to him.

Next on Glas’ list is street improvements.

“Our streets are in bad shape right now,” said Glas, explaining city officials are implementing a plan this spring to remove streets’ top layers and spread the material over the roadway. “This is cost effective and should get our streets back in shape.”

Glas’ long-term goals include upgrading the town’s sewer plant, finding a new location for the senior center or upgrading the current building, upgrading the swimming pool, and continuing to clean up some blighted areas.

Glas would also like to start a program to visit with students and explain city functions and operations.

These are long-term goals, said Glas. “We have to watch our budget. One of my goals — we have to keep our budget in line. It’s not the easiest thing to do in a small town but we try to watch every penny.”

“It’s important,” he said. “People want to know where their tax dollars are going. I’m a conservative person. I like to know that we have the money to spend on a project and if we don’t have it at the time, where we’re going to get it.”

Glas also hopes to work with city officials to bring more home buyers and business entrepreneurs to Alcester. City officials have created a tax incentive program for both residential and commercial properties. The program offers a five-year tax incentive of 20 percent the first year, 40 percent the second with the owners paying 100 percent of property taxes the fifth year. Residential lots’ pricing starts at $15,000.

Glas commended the Alcester-Hudson School District on its current construction of a new high school addition to its elementary. The addition will include a new municipal/school library.

“To me, the mayor’s job is not a job, it’s a pleasure because the people I work with here are so good,” said Glas, adding there are great people in every department and commending all city employees, the city council and city attorneys.

The Des Moines, Iowa, native graduated from Des Moines’ Dowling High School in 1958. After completing a carpentry trade school, he opened his own home construction business in Des Moines. After 20 years of repairing and maintaining homes and building a few houses, Glas moved to Las Vegas, Nev., where he was an area superintendent for KB Homes.

After 10 years working in Las Vegas, Glas retired. He and his wife wanted to be closer to their daughters, one lives in South Dakota and the other in Iowa.

In 2003, they returned to the Midwest, settling in Alcester. With two sons-in-law, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren nearby, they love it.

In retirement, Glas enjoys fishing, golfing and doing yard work.

He also serves on the Alcester Industrial Board and is a member of the Alcester Community Center Committee.

By Julie Ann Madden

“I want to give a voice back to the residents of Alcester,” said Alcester mayoral candidate challenger Michael “Bucky” Bucholz. “I want to make the town a better town.”

“Alcester is a beautiful little community, “ said Bucholz, who moved to Alcester in 2015. “We have a nice park, beautiful golf course.”

“It’s a town of 880 people,” he said. “It’s been a town of 880 people for years and years and years.” We just need to keep it, beautify it a little and fix the infrastructure before it gets completely out of hand.”

“Between the streets and some of the issues happening in town, it didn’t seem like very much attention was being paid to infrastructure needs,” said Bucholz.

“The city swimming pool needs repair,” he explained. “I believe it leaks hundreds of gallons of water a day.”

“The sewage system is in need of repairs,” said Bucholz. “I believe it’s been an ongoing problem for years and it just gets set aside.”

“Every street in town is in need of repair,” he said. “By living in town the last four years, I haven’t seen a lot of activity with repairing our streets.”

City officials want to build a $3.1 million community center/golf clubhouse, said Bucholz. “I’m not against a community center. I’m not against the clubhouse. I just think we need to fix infrastructure before we take on any new projects or new debt. There is only so much money to go around.”

If elected, Bucholz’s first goal would be to repair the streets.

A couple years ago, city officials enacted a curb/street tax to help repair the streets. However, Bucholz didn’t know how much revenue that tax has raised, only that none has been spent.

“I’m against this tax,” said Bucholz. “I don’t know if I can stop it. Based on the conditions of the streets, we have to do something. We’re way behind the curve on the streets.”

Next, would be fixing the swimming pool, said Bucholz. “We’re throwing money away by just allowing the water to run out of it. We need to figure out those repairs and how much it’s going to cost.”

“Our town’s sewage system needs to be addressed before it’s a catastrophe,” he said, noting it’s complicated.

Another issue is rural towns’ struggle of finding ambulance and firefighting volunteers and equipping them, said Bucholz. “We have to figure out a plan to keep it in town. They are professionals, and without them, I don’t know where the community would stand.”

“We’ve also got to support our main street,” he said. “We really need to sit down at a table with everybody — business leaders, nursing home staff, City Hall staff, councilmen and residents and try to figure out a plan to work out these issues.”

“I’m all for way less government and less fees in our lives,” said Bucholz, who wants to find ways to reduce the tax and municipal fee burdens on residents. “I come from 35 years in government — taking care of issues, solving problems.”

“We’re supposed to be taking care of (our residents’) money, their resources, their community,” he said. “I think we need to focus on the infrastructure to keep Alcester a beautiful 880-person rural community.”

The Pierre, S.D., native graduated from Mobridge, S.D., High School in 1979 and earned an Associates Degree in Police Sciences from District 1 Community College in 1984.

He began his law enforcement career with the Milbank Police Department, then joined the Pierre Police Department.

In 1995, he was promoted to investigator and in 2003, Bucholz joined the Union County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator, and since 2007, he has also served as Chief Deputy.

Bucholz has one daughter, Jessica Bucholz of Alpena, S.D., and a grandson, Jax.

He enjoys classic cars, motorcycle riding and both fishing and ice fishing. Bucholz also enjoys touring Upper Midwest bicycle paths.