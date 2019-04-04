Easter activities set for Saturday, April 20

By Julie Ann Madden

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 20 to be in Akron.

The Akron Area Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Basket Hunt and the third annual Hop Down The Akron Trail.

This year the activities will be even better for the Chamber’s annual Saturday-Before-Easter event.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter Egg Hunt will start promptly at 9:00 a.m.! Parents and guardians, please note the Easter Egg Hunt only takes a couple of minutes so please come early!

The Akron-Westfield FFA alumni and students will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the school. If the weather is nice, it will be outside the school. If not, it will be held inside the school. More than 2,000 eggs will be hidden!

There will be many “Golden Eggs” again this year.

Chamber members are busy individually planning what prizes they want to give for “Golden Eggs” in addition to the traditional candy-filled Easter eggs children, ages 12 and under, will gather in the Easter Egg Hunt.

These “Golden Eggs” will contain a coupon for something of at least a $10 value that the lucky finder can claim at the Chamber member’s business.

To make it fair, these special eggs will not be golden in color — the coupons will be stuffed in regular Easter Egg Hunt eggs and hidden with all the other eggs.

There will also be a “Grand Prize” Egg. One of the eggs hidden will include a special note naming that child as the winner of a bike from Dirks Hardware, purchased by the Akron Chamber. Again, this special prize will be hidden in one of the Easter Egg Hunt eggs.

Chamber Basket Hunt

The Chamber Basket Hunt will continue in the same format began last year.

At the end of the Easter Egg Hunt, kids will be given an empty bag with a list of participating Chamber businesses. Kids, with their parents and/or guardians, are invited to go to each of these businesses to get an item to put in their bag.

Hop Down

The Akron Trail

In conjunction with the Easter Basket Hunt, several Chamber-member businesses will be hosting activities for children and their families to enjoy Saturday morning.

Look in next two week’s Hometowner editions for the complete list of Chamber members participating and activities.