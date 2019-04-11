Steffen selected for Boys State

The Albert E. Hoschler, American Legion Post 186 this year selected Sean Steffen, son of Thomas and the late Becky ﻿Steffen, of Akron for the 2019 Hawkeye Boys State recipient.

Sean is a junior at Akron-Westfield High School who will be representing his community at the annual Hawkeye Boys State at Camp Dodge, in Johnston, IA, from June 9-14.

Sean, along with 700 other young men from Iowa, will participate in this six day event in self government where each participant will learn about the function of City, County, and State Government. These highly motivated and qualified individuals will have a rewarding, educational, and worthwhile experience. It also will give Steffen a chance to participate and role play court official positions, civic positions like police, fire, health, sanitary officials, and many other fun activities.

Sean is very active in his school and community. He is a member of Student Council, class president his 9th grade year, member of National Honor Society, State Large Group Speech Qualifier this year, All District Academic Team for football 2018-1019, Honor Roll for several years, involved with basketball, football, baseball, and FCCLA. Recently he was a member of the Ensemble in the Akron Opera House production of Mamma Mia!

At this point Sean is undecided on plans after graduation, but maybe leaning towards the University of South Dakota. He would eventually like to consider Law School. This experience at Hawkeye Boys State will give him a jump start on some of those things.

“I have always wanted to go to Boys State. It seems like a very valuable and unique experience. In addition to being fun, I look forward to learning new information and meeting a lot of new people. Since I have been interested in being a lawyer, attending Boys State could possibly help me decide if I want to do that or not. Attending Boys State could be a major experience in my life that would shape my future as a whole,” said Sean.